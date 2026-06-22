Naperville Park District participates in Unplug Illinois campaign

The Naperville Park District is encouraging residents to unplug from electronics in celebration of the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association’s eighth annual Unplug Illinois Day on Saturday, July 11.

Unplug in Naperville

From July 11 to July 19, residents can complete the Unplug with the Naperville Park District Check-in Form to be entered for a chance to win a $25 Naperville Park District gift card.

Participants must visit at least three Naperville parks, complete one of the suggested activities at that location, and then submit the form to be entered.

Some of the suggested activities invite guests to interact with nature, like identifying wildflowers at Wildflower Park, birdwatching at the pavilion at Segar Park, or walking a trail at Tall Grass Lakes.

Others highlight park amenities such as enjoying the newly renovated playground at Foxhill Greens Park, attending a Carillon Concert on the Riverwalk, or trying the Challenge Course at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park.

Unplug Illinois

Unplug Illinois is a statewide campaign by the IPRA to promote time spent outdoors and the value of parks, recreation, and conservation.

The Naperville Park District is one of over 100 agencies around the state supporting the mission.

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