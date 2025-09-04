Naperville Park District plans prescribed burns at local parks

The Naperville Park District is preparing to start its seasonal fall prescribed burns within twelve Naperville parks.

Prescribed burns help health of local ecosystem

The ground-level burns are meant to help clear invasive weeds, rid the area of some of the leaf and plant debris, and give a boost to the overall health of the local ecosystem. The burns allow for nutrients to return to the soil, park officials say, and help trigger growth of native plants.

Prescribed burns typically happen twice a year, in both spring and fall. This spring there were nearly 40 parks on the list to be treated, with a smaller batch planned for the fall.

Twelve Naperville parks to undergo prescribed burns

On the list to be treated in coming weeks are:

Ashwood Park, 4603 Chinaberry Lane

Commissioners Park, 3704 111th Street

Dorthea Weigand Riverfront Park, 2436 S Washington Street

DuPage River Park, 808 Royce Road

DuPage River Sports Complex, 2807 S Washington Street

Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive

Knoch Knolls Park, 336 Knoch Knolls Road

Pioneer Park, 1212 S Washington Street

Springbrook Parkway, 2359 Nottingham Lane

Summerfield Lake Park, 2003 Skylane Drive

Tall Grass Lakes Park, 3512 Grassmere Road

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road

Burns will only take place if the weather conditions allow. Low wind speeds, a certain wind direction, and low chance of rain are all required factors taken into account by park district officials.

Photo image courtesy: Naperville Park District

