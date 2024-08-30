Naperville Park District prepping next year’s Independence Day fireworks contract  

Next year’s Independence Day celebration might still be more than 10 months away, but logistical preparations for one of the time-honored marquee events — fireworks — are already well underway in Naperville.

At a Naperville Park Board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22, officials presented a preliminary proposal for fireworks in 2025. Mad Bomber, the fireworks production company that has been handling the show in recent years, is slated to return.

A 5% increase in cost

The company’s 2025 contract, which the park board will vote on in September, includes a 5% increase, bringing the total figure to $52,500. Mad Bomber’s contract in recent years has been flat, so this is the first year in several that the cost is inching upward.

The cost of the fireworks show, held in recent years at the Frontier Sports Complex, is shared between the park district and City of Naperville.

Andrea Coates, director of recreation and facilities, said the park district did not engage in a formal request for proposals process for bidding among different companies. She explained why at the recent park board meeting.

“These types of services are not readily adaptable to competitive bidding, so we intend to present an agreement requesting the bidding requirement be waived,” Coates said.

This year’s fireworks ‘very successful’

The discussion of next year’s fireworks show also prompted an opportunity to look back at this year’s performance. Coates described it as “very successful,” based on turnout.

Naperville’s fireworks show has been taking place at the Frontier Sports Complex since 2020. At the time, the switch was made because the site provided more viability for social distancing at the height of the pandemic.

Organizers with The Naperville Salute had intended to have fireworks at Knoch Park, beginning in 2020, so the show would be closer to the Salute festival at Rotary Hill. The pandemic also prompted the cancellation of the inaugural event that year.

In 2022, the park district took oversight of the annual fireworks show.

Drone show prospect discussed

The park district’s contract renewal with Mad Bomber also prompted a brief discussion of a possible drone show as a substitute or the traditional fireworks show.

Drone shows have been popping up in different corners of the U.S. as a patriotic show in lieu of traditional fireworks displays. Advocates have pointed out the drone shows as less impactful on area wildlife and are easier for people who are sensitive to fireworks sounds, such as veterans who might suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Coates said a drone show is not out of the question for Naperville, though she said the park district did not deem it feasible at this time.

“We haven’t looked at it recently, but when it first was discussed, probably about a year ago, the cost for a show — to the degree that we have — it would be very costly,” Coates said.

The park district could revisit the drone show option in the future.

“I think in a couple of years, (the cost) will start coming down,” Coates added. “But right now, it’s too new of technology.”

If you have a story idea, we’d like to hear from you!