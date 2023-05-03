Naperville Park District seeks public input on 2023 Master Plan

The Naperville Park District is taking a look at its 2023 Master Plan, and making some updates along the way. To help them in that matter, the district is reaching out to the community.

Public open house to get input on master plan

On April 27, the district held a public open house at the Fort Hill Activity Center, where the public was able to take a look at the “District Wide Guides” portion of the plan. Those guides are built on the mission, vision, and core values of the district.

“We have a lot of great initiatives that were developed last year, part of our strategic plan and the goals and objectives that were approved by our park board. So now we’re just taking it to the next level and just coming up with some really exciting improvements and new developments for the community that’s showcased in these guides as part of the 2023 Master Plan,” said Eric Shutes, director of planning for the Naperville Park District.

Considering indoor aquatics space, new multi-use building

Under the category of health and wellness, the district notes its plans to assess indoor space, while continuing to explore the option of an indoor aquatics space, something that has been noted as an item of public interest in previous surveys.

A new multi-use building “to serve the broad needs of the community,” is also part of the plan.

Commitment to environmental sustainability

On the environmental front, the district lays out its commitment to preserving area land.

“And so we have a lot of, with our core value, environmental sustainability, stewardship, and that we want to [provide] an education that we want to let people know about the environmental benefits and what we’re trying to do to minimize their carbon footprint,” Shutes said.

Expanding sustainability and collaborating with other agencies in preservation efforts are part of those efforts.

Accessibility, and expanded trail links

Other missions within the plan include enriching the user experience for park programs and amenities and strengthening safety. The district is also keeping accessibility in mind, making sure newly constructed sites and parks provide opportunities for all, and that programs are inclusive.

And as trail use is also popular within Naperville parks, the district plans to continue to look for possible links within the trail system to expand connectivity.

Public input still being taken

Those who were unable to attend the open house are invited to reach out to either Shutes, or Aileen McEldowney directly. Information on contacting those individuals, as well as a full look at the District Wide Guides can be found on the park district’s website. Any comments must be submitted by Friday, May 12.

The park district said a final draft of the master plan should come out sometime this summer.

