Naperville Park District seeks public input on indoor recreation, capital improvement projects

The Naperville Park District is asking the public to weigh in on both indoor recreation space needs, and its proposed 2025 capital improvement projects, at two separate online feedback sites.

Weighing in on indoor recreation space needs

From now through July 26, members of the community can go to the park district’s website to share their opinions on their preferences for indoor recreation spaces.

The park district has already asked a number of randomly selected households to weigh in through postcards sent through the mail in June, giving instructions on how to take the survey. Now it is looking for input from the entire community to help it with its indoor recreation space needs assessment.

“We are grateful to the residents who have taken part in the community engagement process thus far, and we encourage all other residents to take the online survey,” said Executive Director Brad Wilson in a news release. “Your feedback will help us address questions and develop plans to guide the future of the Naperville Park District.”

Feedback on proposed 2025 park district capital improvement projects

The park district is also creating what it calls a “virtual open house” where residents can share comments and feedback from Wednesday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 31, on its proposed 2025 capital improvement projects. Once launched, it will be available here.

On this site, the community will be able to check out the list of capital improvements being considered by the park district for 2025. They can then email any comments or questions to the project manager for each project.

Currently the proposed capital improvement projects are:

Playground renovations:

Columbia Commons, 1524 Oxford Lane

Kroehler Park, 507 E. 5 th Avenue

Avenue Rose Hill Farms Park, 1235 Hamlet Road

West Greens, 711 Stevens Street

White Eagle Park, 3140 White Eagle Drive

Willowgate Square, 408 Travelaire Avenue

Shoreline restorations:

Hunters Woods, 2007 Lakeview Court

Old Farm Greenway, 75 W. 87th Street

Playground and fitness station renovations:

Meadow Glens, 1303 Muirhead Avenue

Park district officials note that none of these projects have been developed, as they are seeking input before the design phase gets started.

Feedback provided by the community will be considered when making final decisions about projects and cost estimates to be included in the park district’s 2025 Capital Budget.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Park District

