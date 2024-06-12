Naperville Park District serves up lunchtime fun for kids

The Naperville Park District is serving up free lunchtime fun for kids on several Tuesdays this summer.

Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment an annual tradition

The group has been hosting its outdoor Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment series for more than ten summers. The event offers a mid-day kid-friendly performance, in a fun and interactive experience.

“It is an event put on for children, mostly it is children and their parents who come. And for one hour there is a performer who entertains the children,” said Naperville Park District Summer Intern Kervell Vital.

First up in the lunchtime performances: singer Super Stolie

Singer Super Stolie kicked off the first summer lunch hour of 2024 on Tuesday, June 11, at the Naperville Riverwalk’s Grand Pavilion.

“This show this year, I tried some new songs different than what I’ve done in previous seasons because I know a lot of families come back year after year, and some of us performers that are always a part of the series, they want to see something new. So, it was fun to try a few new songs with the kids, especially singing songs about the sun, the summertime, camping, and sunblock. We had a good time,” said Rebecca Stoelinga, better known as Super Stolie.

And the kids had a great time as well.

“I love the excitement of the children. I love how the performer could get them participating, excited, and dancing here in this nice weather that we’re having today,” said Vital.

Dates and performers for future lunchtime shows

The Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment series takes place each Tuesday through July 16, with performances starting at 11:30 a.m., and lasting about 45 minutes. Locations alternate between the Grand Pavilion and the 95th Street Community Plaza.

Upcoming performances are as follows:

June 18: Jeanie B! at the 95 th Street Community Plaza

Street Community Plaza June 25: Wendy and DB at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

July 2: Ben Tatar at the 95 th Street Community Plaza

Street Community Plaza July 9: ScribbleMonster at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

July 16: Leonardo at the 95th Street Community Plaza

