Naperville Park District staffer Andrea Coates retiring after 41 years  

For more than four decades, Andrea Coates has served in a number of different roles within the Naperville Park District. Later this month, the current director of recreation and facilities will close out her long-running career as she transitions into retirement.

‘Influence cannot be overstated,’ board president says

Coates has been on the Naperville Park District’s staff roster since 1985, initially as a part-time day camp counselor and paddleboat attendant. She joined the district on a full-time basis in 1991.

Subsequent roles, prior to her current leadership position, included program manager, team leader of community services, parks central supervisor, assistant superintendent of parks, aquatics manager, and superintendent of recreation.

The park board at its Thursday, March 12, meeting recognized Coates for her numerous positive contributions to the district over the years. She received a certificate of recognition.

“Andrea’s influence on the Naperville Park District cannot be overstated,” Board President Leslie Ruffing said. “She has been instrumental in helping shape the organization we have today, assisting with numerous large-scale renovations at popular facilities, improving operations across the district, and introducing new programs and events to the community.”

In addition to her general merit-related accomplishments, Ruffing also recognized Coates for her overall positive attitude, which she stated has reverberated throughout the district.

“It is her personality, creativity, and passion for parks and recreation that truly define her impact,” Ruffing said. “Andrea’s sense of humor can lift the mood in any room, and her leadership has made her a tremendous mentor and role model to countless staff members.”

Coates praises supportive staff and leadership

After receiving her recognition, Coates thanked her family — many of whom were in attendance at the board meeting — for their love and support over the years.

Coates added that none of her professional accomplishments within the district would have been possible without the support of staff leadership and the park board.

“This leadership team — wow, they work day in and day out, and they give so much to this community and to me, to support me,” Coates said. “They’re just wonderful, hardworking, amazing people.”

Executive Director Brad Wilson also recognized Coates during his routine report to the board.

“Andrea is a valued member of the park district’s team … and has been instrumental in helping to shape the organization into what it is today,” Wilson said. “Her efforts throughout the years positively impacted countless program participants and park district employees who grew under her leadership.”

Image courtesy: Naperville Park District – (L to R): Executive Director Brad Wilson, Director of Recreation and Facilities Andrea Coates, and Park Board President Leslie Ruffing

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!