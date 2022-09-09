Naperville Park District To Host Wonderful World of Wheels

A whole lot of fun is rolling into the Fort Hill Activity Center parking lot in Naperville for the 23rd annual Wonderful World of Wheels. The event will be hosted by the Naperville Park District and presented by Woody Buick GMC on September 19.

Free Hands-On Event

The free event gives kids a chance to get up close and often inside of all their favorite community vehicles. Fire trucks, police vehicles, public works trucks, and park maintenance tractors will all be included in the line-up.

New this year: the location.

“This is the first year that we are hosting the event at Fort Hill Activity Center,” explained Naperville Park District Program Manager David Naydenoff in a press release. “Holding the event at one of the Park District locations gives us added flexibility and provides a convenient location for young families.”

The Go Doggy Go food truck will be on hand to provide snacks and lunch items for purchase.

Sponsor Support

The event is made possible through the help of many sponsors. Those include Texas Roadhouse, Rocket Ice, LeafGuard, TR Miller, Oswald’s Pharmacy, Russian School of Mathematics, Star Smiles and Rush Kids.

Event Info

All the fun will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fort Hill Activity Center is located at 20 Fort Hill Drive in Naperville.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

