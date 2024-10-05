Naperville Park District to review its ADA plan   

The Naperville Park District is in the process of reviewing its transition plan for all facilities to comply with terms in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The plan has been reviewed on multiple points in the past, and is due for another update, according to officials.

Based on details shared at a Naperville Park Board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, updates to the plan are anticipated in 2025 to audit and lay the groundwork for what ADA improvements might be necessary in the years ahead.

Public outreach planned to get input

Eric Shutes, director of planning, presented the proposed plan refresh at the recent meeting. He was asked about community input as work on the review gets underway.

“It will be very similar to our community projects open house,” Shutes said, referring to a recent planning initiative that also included public feedback. “There will be an opportunity online, as well as being presented with in-person type meetings.”

Shutes indicated other associated organizations, such as the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), will also assist in gathering public input.

“We’re members of that organization, so they’re going to help in assisting and communicating our initiative and gathering input for us as well,” Shutes said.

Mary Gibson, president of the Park Board, suggested further collaboration with other organizations in and near Naperville that could assist with getting more robust feedback on the planning effort.

“There’s so many different groups in the city,” Gibson said. “Would we reach out to them?”

Shutes, in response, said, “Absolutely.”

ADA transition plan last reviewed in 2014

Review of Naperville Park District’s ADA transition plan should be completed in 2025, Shutes said, “as part of an organizational initiative.” The review also dovetails into the district’s ongoing review of capital plans that hone in on broader improvements at all parks and recreation spaces.

The park district’s ADA transition plan was last reviewed in 2014, as an audit of all parkland and district-owned facilities took place at the time.

“Similar to the 2014 update, proposed goals for the 2025 plan are to gather community input and assess existing parks and facilities to ensure that the park system is compliant, with respect to the most recent standards, guidelines and policies, as well as accessible to the community, well into the future,” Shutes said.

Further details on contract forthcoming

In his recent discussion with the park board, Shutes indicated an official contract for the ADA transition plan update will be presented “later this year.”

While further specific details are forthcoming, Shutes hinted at enlisting the ADA consultancy services of Mark Trieglaff of ACTServices. Shutes indicated that Trieglaff has worked with the WDSRA and other local park districts on similar initiatives.

“Moreover, Mark Trieglaff assisted the Naperville Park District in the design and construction phases of the Fort Hill Activity Center, 95th Street Community Plaza, and Wolf’s Cross Community Park development projects to ensure that new improvements complied with the most recent accessibility guidelines and standards,” Shutes added.

