Naperville Park District’s free Sunday summer concert series returns

The Naperville Park District will be bringing back “Concerts in Your Park,” a free summer music series set in various neighborhood parks throughout the city.
The shows take place on Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the free outdoor shows.
Musical lineup for this year’s Concerts in Your Park
This year’s lineup is:
- May 31, Bucket Number 6 at Century Farms Park, 715 Sigmund Road
- June 14, Serendipity at Three Meadows Park, 1320 Brittany Ave.
- June 28, Brass on Fire, Ashwood Park, 4603 Chinabery Lane
- July 12, Within Four Days, Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Ave.
- July 19, The Messengers, Winding Creek Park, 144 Bailey Road
- July 26, Infunktious, Tall Grass Park, 3512 Grassmere Road
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