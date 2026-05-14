Naperville Park District’s free Sunday summer concert series returns

The Naperville Park District will be bringing back “Concerts in Your Park,” a free summer music series set in various neighborhood parks throughout the city.

The shows take place on Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the free outdoor shows.

Musical lineup for this year’s Concerts in Your Park

This year’s lineup is:

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