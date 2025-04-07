Naperville photographer brings Illinois farming into focus

Naper Settlement’s new exhibit, “Farm Forward,” showcases the work of Naperville photographer Jeffrey Ross, who has spent years traveling around the state, visiting farms large and small, to capture Illinois’ agriculture industry.

“The reason I do this is because I’m absolutely fascinated with people’s stories. I love to hear what they’re doing. I love to see what they’re doing. I love that because of my camera, I get into places that no one else gets into. They don’t get to see these things that I do, and with my camera in my eye, I get to share these stories with other people,” said Ross.

According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, there are over 70,000 farms in Illinois, and farming technology, coupled with new techniques, has become increasingly sophisticated in enhancing efficiency.

New farming techniques and trends featured in ‘Farm Forward’ exhibit

Ross’ photography offers a glimpse into Illinois’ diverse agricultural landscape, from cornfields to mushroom farms. His work also highlights the important role technology plays in farming.

“We got to highlight a number of new and evolving trends and new philosophies in farming that are being researched right now. There’s this thing called a crimper, and I didn’t know what it was. And I get to photograph [it]. It knocks down plants that are growing so that they can plant new plants. It’s a new type of farming. It’s fascinating,” said Ross. “We worked with a lot of agronomists and research scientists to show off what they’re doing in farming now, things like no-till [and] modular farming.”

Exploring local farms in Naperville and beyond

During his journey, Ross visited universities to learn about ongoing agricultural research and to photograph students studying the field. He also toured companies employing these new farming techniques.

“I really like seeing Windy City Mushrooms’ operation in Chicago. I love their operation — the way they were doing this modular farming and shipping containers, in an indoor place. And they’re very successful. They’re selling their mushrooms all over the place,” said Ross.

In Naperville, he stopped by Mayneland Farm, which has been selling fruits and vegetables in the community for nearly 50 years.

“Naperville used to be such a farming-dependent community, and it’s not anymore. And I still get to go around and see what’s happening in the dirt, in the barns, you know, what people are really doing,” he said. And, I think it’s wonderful that I get to share that with people that don’t get to see it every day and show what’s happening still today in real farms in Illinois.”

Farm Forward is currently on display at the Mary and Richard Benck Family Agriculture Center at Naper Settlement.

The exhibit runs through the end of the year, with free admission for Naperville residents.

