Naperville police ask for help finding missing, endangered teen

The Naperville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered teenager.

Teen last seen in the 300 block of Warwick Drive

According to a message from the city of Naperville, the teen is described as a 17-year-old light-skinned Black male with short curly brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Warwick Drive in Naperville. At that time he was on foot, and wearing a white shirt, white pants with a red stripe, a black jacket, and black shoes.

The police has not yet released an image of the teen.

Call 911 if missing teen is spotted

Anyone who sees someone fitting the description should call 911.

