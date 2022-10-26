Naperville Police Department Offers Tips On Halloween Safety

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is sharing tips on how to stay safe this Halloween. Parents, kids, and motorists can all take steps to help in those efforts.

Tips For Parents

The NPD offers some of the following guidelines for parents to consider when getting their kids ready to costume up and head out for trick-or-treating.

Keep costumes short to avoid tripping

Make sure costumes are flame retardant

Avoid costumes that involve weapons or are overly scary

Add reflective tape to costumes, or have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights so they’re more easily seen.

Have kids trick or treat in groups as there is safety in numbers, with parents accompanying young children.

If older kids are going out in a group, give them a map of safe areas for trick-or-treating. Setting up check-in times and having a set time to come in are also good ideas.

Also before kids head out – familiarize yourself with where registered sex offenders may live nearby, and let kids know to avoid those houses. A list can be found through the City of Naperville’s website.

Remind kids not to go in anyone’s home

Also remind kids of some basics: look both ways before crossing the street; only cross at corners; use sidewalks, not streets, when walking; and do not run between parked vehicles.

Tell kids not to take shortcuts that run through alleys, back yards or parks.

Do a check of all the candy once the kids are back at home, before they dig in. Discard any that are unwrapped or homemade.

Have a fully charged cell phone on hand in case you need to call 911 for an emergency.

Those who are handing out treats should remember to steer clear of giving any that are homemade or unwrapped.

Tips for Drivers

And drivers can do their part as well. The NPD reminds them:

Stay extra alert during the popular trick-or-treating hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch for kids who might dart out into traffic due to vision-impairing masks.

Do not drive while impaired.

When to Trick or Treat?

Naperville does not have set trick-or-treating hours. However the NPD recommends young kids wrap it up when it starts to get dark, and older kids head in by 8 p.m.

And as always, police remind the public if they see any suspicious or criminal activity to call 911.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

