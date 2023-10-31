Naperville Police Department shares safety tips for trick-or-treating

Halloween is here, and as kids prepare for a night of trick-or-treating, the Naperville Police Department has some safety tips to keep in mind to ensure a happy holiday for all.

Safety tips for trick-or-treaters

Trick-or-treaters should stick together, as there’s safety in numbers. Older kids should make sure to stay with a friend group, while younger kids need to have an adult with them.

Trick-or-treaters shouldn’t take shortcuts through alleys, backyards, or parks. They also need to remember the basic traffic safety rules: check both ways before crossing the street, walk on sidewalks, not the road, and only cross the street at corners. Kids should also avoid running between parked vehicles.

Advice for parents to ensure a safe Halloween

There are things parents can do to help ensure a safe Halloween for their kids as well. Police advise checking to see if any registered sex offenders live in their area, and keep kids clear of those homes.

Parents should review safe trick-or-treating areas in the neighborhood with kids who are heading out without them. Police say its best to stick in your own neighborhood.

Parents should also establish check-in times and a set time to wrap things up and head home. Make sure the group has a fully charged cell phone with them, and know to call 911 if there’s an emergency. Parents should also remind their kids to never go inside anyone’s house.

Once kids return with their candy, an adult should take a look through it and throw out anything that’s unwrapped or homemade.

For adults doling out the candy, make sure your treats are wrapped, and store-bought.

Costume safety tips

Police say to make sure costumes are flame retardant. They should be easy to walk in, to help prevent kids from falling, tripping, or any contact with flames. Costumes which are too long can be a hazard.

Light colored costumes are best to help motorists see kids once it turns dark. If a child has a darker costume, a glow stick or reflective tape can be used to help brighten it up, or a child could carry a flashlight.

Police also advise wearing a costume that is overly scary, or one which requires some type of weapon.

Drivers should use extra caution

Drivers need to play a part in safety on Halloween as well. They should use extra caution on the road, especially during peak trick-or-treating hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s particularly important on Halloween to avoid distractions, and keep a close eye out for kids who may not be paying attention when crossing the road, or those whose vision may be impaired by a mask or part of their costume.

And just as with any other time, police say, it’s important not to drive impaired. If you are celebrating the holiday with alcohol or marijuana, make sure to have a designated driver or use a rideshare, cab, or public transportation to get home.

They should also steer clear of accepting rides from anyone, without first checking in with an adult they trust.

No set trick-or-treating hours in Naperville

Naperville does not have designated trick-or-treating hours. But the Naperville Police Department advises that young children wrap things up when it starts to get dark, and older kids should head home once it’s 8 p.m.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!