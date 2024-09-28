Naperville police, fire departments partner for prevention

The Naperville police and fire departments partnered together to hold its annual Public Safety Open House, a tradition to encourage fire and crime prevention.

A tradition with a purpose

Despite a rainy start, hundreds showed up for the event, demonstrating their appreciation for both departments and their interest in public safety.

“We come here every year,” said local resident Kurt Seigmeyer. “[The kids] have a blast, take the pictures. We can see them from year to year, see how they grow.”

A family tradition for some, the annual open house features demonstrations, such as making an arrest, flying a drone, and using Tasers, and allows the community to engage with officers and firefighters outside of a crisis situation.

“This is to see us, meet us outside of calls like that, and really get a feel for how much we care for the community, its members, and how we love what we do to protect and serve them,” said Chief Jason Arres, Naperville Police Department.

It also gives kids a closer look at various vehicles and equipment and the chance to meet the Sparky, the mascot.

“Building events like this allows us to get to know your police your fire, build relations with them, and really help the community understand the building blocks of what happens behind the scenes,” said participant Brandon Ellis. “It really should be an encouragement for other suburbs to integrate something similar.”

Naperville’s Partnering for Prevention initiative

The event is the result of a longstanding partnership between both fire and police departments.

“Our police department and fire department get along and work so closely together that that brotherhood is there and it really comes out on a day like today,” said Chief Arres.

Public safety: everyone’s responsibility

The ultimate goal of that day was making the community safer for all by encouraging everyone to play a role in public safety.

“It really takes the entire city’s cooperation for us to be successful,” said Chief Mark Puknaitis, Naperville Fire Department. “So that’s where public education comes in, where we give people information on how they can be safe, from little children up to adults. Everybody participates in making public safety a priority in Naperville.”

Naperville’s Public Safety Open House has been going on for more than 25 years and this year’s event coincides with the fire department’s 150th anniversary.

“We have our old 1874 Joe Naper hand pumper and our brand new fire engine two so 150 years of progress in vehicle and apparatus,” said Chief Puknaitis. “This department started as a small, volunteer paid-on-call department, moved up to a fully paid department in the late 70s, and now today, the third largest in the state. I consider it the best department in the state.”

This year’s public safety open house also included exhibits from Animal Control, Crime Stoppers and Forensics.

