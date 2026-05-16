Naperville police hold annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser

Officers from the Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Park District could be found this morning atop several Dunkin’ locations throughout the city.

They were taking part in the 23rd annual Cop on a Rooftop event, a fundraiser organized by Dunkin’, which helps raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

“All the money collected today for the fundraiser goes back directly to the athletes for all their programs that they participate in throughout the year,” said Naperville Police Detective Tim Thorpe.

Officers encourage donations across Naperville

Thorpe and other officers were stationed at the Dunkin’ on Ogden Ave. in Naperville from 5 a.m. to noon, waving to passersby from the roof and on the ground, encouraging donations. Those who gave received a coupon for a free doughnut.

The location was one of more than 300 participating sites throughout the state. Outside of Illinois, the event also took place in Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Minnesota.

“It’s always a great time when we can get out in the community and work together for a great cause, and the athletes come out, they enjoy partnering with us as well and helping sell merchandise at the table,” said Thorpe.

Just a few minutes away, Naperville Park District police were situated at the Dunkin’ at 1991 Brookdale Rd., also raising money for the cause while braving the cold and windy weather.

“We’re selling t-shirts, hats, pins, and merchandise…These donations make a big difference to the athletes,” said Ravi Shah, a Naperville Park District police officer.

Cop on a Rooftop brings people together for a good cause

Last year, Naperville officers raised about $3,000 for Special Olympics athletes, Thorpe said. Statewide, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $11 million since it began in 2003.

The event has become a beloved tradition for officers who say it makes a real difference.

“It’s an event that raises awareness for Special Olympics and gets donations, but it also brings everyone together for a fun event on a Friday with some doughnuts,” said Shah.