The Naperville Police Department is working with the Illinois State Police on an increase in enforcement efforts from November 20 through the end of the month, as families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving.

In a press release, police reminded Naperville residents to buckle up when riding in a vehicle and to drive sober, part of the long-running “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns.

Safety tips for holiday travel

Naperville police outlined a number of safety precautions for travelers to take ahead of Thanksgiving.

Those include making sure all passengers are buckled up, even if going just a short distance. IDOT officials report that 93.4% of people wear their seatbelts in Illinois, noting the goal is for everyone to be properly restrained.

Authorities also stressed that any amount of drug or alcohol use can result in impaired driving, which is why the department advised planning a sober way to get home before you celebrate, whether calling a ride-sharing service or taxi, having a designated driver, or using public transportation.

“Whether you’re traveling across town or across the state, always buckle up, make sure children are properly secured in an appropriate car seat and never get behind the wheel impaired,” said Naperville Police Sergeant Eric Muska. “There’s no better way to show gratitude for the people in your life than by making choices that protect them. Buckle up, drive sober and help make this Thanksgiving a safe one for everyone.”

Police also asked drivers to pull over and call 911 if they spot a driver who appears to be impaired.

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