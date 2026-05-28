Naperville police increasing downtown presence Monday due to possible teen takeover

The Naperville Police Department is planning to have an increased presence “in and around” the downtown Naperville area on Monday, June 1, due to a teen gathering they said was planned for that day.

The NPD announced its plans for the heightened presence on social media Thursday afternoon.

Teen takeover flyer allegedly being circulated

Several social media sites have noted a flyer being circulated with the title “Downtown Naperville Teen Takeover,” with a date of Monday, June 1. It includes phrases saying to “bring speakers,” “bring y’all whole crowds,” “don’t be fighting,” and “good vibes only.”

Unlawful conduct will be “met with zero tolerance,” police say

The police department says in its post that they “welcome those who wish to gather lawfully and respectfully enjoy our community,” but added, “However, anyone who chooses to engage in criminal activity, disorderly conduct, or acts that threaten public safety will be met with zero tolerance and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Commander Rick Krakow said the increased presence will be throughout Monday afternoon and into the evening.

In an April interview with NCTV17 about teen takeovers, Chief Jason Arres offered this advice to teens: “Remember that decisions you make on the bad side have consequences and accountability to those that could potentially affect your future. So just be smart about what you’re doing and how you’re acting when you’re out in public.”

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