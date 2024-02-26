Naperville police investigate unverified bomb threat at North Central College

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) investigated an unverified bomb threat to North Central College on Monday, eventually deeming that it was not credible.

Campus-wide alert says “no specific threat” to buildings

In the late morning, North Central’s admissions department received an email saying there was a bomb on campus, officials said.

According to a campus-wide alert issued by the college, “there was no specific threat made to any campus buildings.”

The alert noted that students may see an increased police presence on campus while the investigation was underway. No evacuation was ordered, though those on campus were told to call 911 if they noted anything suspicious. But police ultimately found there was no credible threat.

“(The NPD) arrived on campus and partnered with (NCC) campus security,” said Naperville Police Commander Ricky Krakow . “Our investigations unit determined that they were one of a set of so many different schools throughout the nation that received this general bomb threat.”

Krakow said NCC was one of “70 different schools” around the country to receive a bomb threat message.

Bomb threat one of many at colleges and universities

The alert from North Central also noted that a number of colleges and universities had similar messages within the past week.

One such threat took place on Monday at Northern Illinois University, according to the NIU Department of Police and Public Safety.

In that instance, officials said faculty and staff of the school’s College of Business received an anonymous email. The email indicated that there would be an act of violence committed on Monday, “where the emailer requested a large police response in hopes of gaining international news.”

NIU public safety officials noted that another university out of state had also received the same message on Monday.

So far all of the threats have been deemed not credible.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!