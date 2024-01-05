Naperville police investigating New Year’s Eve robbery of local collectibles store

The Naperville Police Department is still looking for the suspect in a robbery of the local collectibles store Dean’s Dugout, 2035 S. Washington St.

New Year’s Eve incident

The robbery occurred just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, according to a Facebook post from the store’s owner Dean Bapes. Dean’s wife Marilyn and friend Mobin were working at Dean’s Dugout during the incident.

The suspect allegedly told both Marilyn and Mobin he planned to rob the store, and that the pair should not stop him.

The suspect then filled a bag with products and fled the scene in a brown Toyota Highlander, which was last seen traveling northbound on Washington Street from 75th Street.

Before contacting the police, both store attendees were able to photograph the suspect, who is described as a black male wearing all-black clothing and a ski mask.

The Naperville Police Department’s investigation of this case is ongoing.

If you have any information, you can contact the Crime Stoppers of Naperville at 630-420-6006 or through their website. All callers may remain anonymous.

Photo courtesy: Dean’s Dugout

