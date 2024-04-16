Naperville Police investigating shooting

Naperville police are investigating a shooting that took place at a residence in the 2500 block of Leach Dr. in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

One person shot

Authorities say the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. When police arrived to the residence, they found that someone had been shot, suffering a non-life-threatening wound.

The suspects allegedly fled on foot into the surrounding area.

Authorities say this does not appear to be a random act.

IPSD 204 schools issue secure building & teach order

The incident prompted six school buildings in that area to issue a secure building & teach order, according to a representative from Indian Prairie School District 204. Those were Clow Elementary School, Welch Elementary School, Spring Brook Elementary School, Gregory Middle School, Birkett Freshman Center, and Neuqua Valley High School.

IPSD 204 authorities say all students are “safe and secure” and that there is currently no threat to their schools.

Nearby residents were also asked by the Naperville Police Department to shelter in place.

NCTV17 will continue to provide updates to this story as they are provided.

