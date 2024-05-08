Naperville police join other agencies for Route 59 safety initiative Thursday

The Naperville Police Department will be joining other Northern Illinois law enforcement agencies on Thursday, May 9, for a traffic safety initiative along Route 59.

Regional police agencies step up patrols on Route 59 Thursday

Police departments from the area of Route 59 that runs from Lake County to Will County will be taking an extra focus that day on “speed, distracted driving, and occupant restraint violations,” along with other safety violations, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department. Agencies will use both education and traffic enforcement in their efforts.

Participating law enforcement agencies

Those taking part include officers from:

Cook County Sheriff’s Department

Aurora Police Department

Bartlett Police Department

Hoffman Estates Police Department

Naperville Police Department

Joliet Police Department

Shorewood Police Department

Streamwood Police Department

Warrenville Police Department

The increased police presence is meant to remind motorists to follow the rules of the road, making sure to use proper restraints and to avoid any distractions while driving.

