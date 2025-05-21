Naperville police make 10th gun-related arrest at Topgolf parking lot 

Naperville police have made another gun-related arrest at the Naperville Topgolf, located at 3211 Odyssey Ct, bringing the total to 10 this year.

Roberto Chacon, 28, of Alsip, has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of cannabis, and unlawful use of cannabis by a driver.

Officers allegedly observe gun and drugs during proactive foot patrol

On May 17, shortly before 1 a.m., Naperville police officers were conducting a proactive foot patrol of the Topgolf parking lot when they observed suspected drugs and a handgun in plain view inside an unoccupied Honda, according to Naperville Police Commander Ricky Krakow.

Officers monitored the vehicle until three occupants returned. When officials made contact with them, they recovered cannabis and a loaded handgun from the vehicle, said Krakow.

Tenth gun-related arrest at the Naperville Topgolf lot this year

Chacon is the tenth person to be arrested for a gun-related offense in or around the Naperville Topgolf lot this year.

Half of those arrests occurred in April alone.

This year’s gun-related arrests in that area follow a series of 25 that took place between August 2023 and October 2024.

Gun seized in separate incident later that day

Also on May 17, shortly after 11 p.m., officers were patrolling the Topgolf lot when they observed four people drinking out of cups, said Krakow. Officers later approached the vehicle and saw the cups, a liquor bottle, and a firearm case in plain view inside.

When the group returned, two males were allegedly seen urinating outside the vehicle. Officers made contact and continued their investigation, resulting in one arrest.

While being taken into custody, Danzel Swift, 33, of Chicago, allegedly elbowed an officer in the face, leading to a charge of aggravated battery to a police officer, Krakow said. Swift was also charged with possession of open alcohol by a passenger and unlawful possession of cannabis by a passenger.

By the end of the incident, a firearm was seized, and a follow-up investigation into the gun’s ownership is underway, Krakow said.

