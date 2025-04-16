Naperville police make eighth gun-related arrest at Topgolf lot this year

Naperville police have made another gun-related arrest in the vicinity of the Naperville Topgolf lot at 3211 Odyssey Ct. This marks the eighth gun-related arrest at the location this year.

In the latest incident, Dannie Thompson, 35, of Chicago, has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officers observe a firearm and an open bottle of liquor inside a vehicle

On Saturday, April 12, shortly after midnight, officers were patrolling the Topgolf parking lot when they approached an unoccupied vehicle and noticed “a firearm on the driver’s floorboard, an opened bottle of tequila on the front passenger floorboard, and a plastic cup in the center console containing what appeared to be tequila,” said Kelley Munch, Senior Communication Specialist for the city of Naperville.

When the driver, Thompson, returned to the vehicle, Munch said officers made contact and recovered the firearm. They then discovered that Thompson’s Firearm Owner’s Identification card was expired.

Fourth gun-related arrest at Naperville Topgolf parking lot this month

Thompson is the fourth person to be arrested for a gun-related offense in or around the Naperville Topgolf parking lot this month.

The three others were Jamaul Guider, 30, of Markham on April 5; Lazerick Smythe, 28, of Chicago on April 4; and Robert Caudle, 20, of Champaign on April 2.

This year, there have been eight gun-related arrests in the vicinity of the Topgolf parking lot. Arrests picked up in February after a break from October 2024 to the start of 2025.

Between August 2023 and October 2024, there were 25 gun-related arrests.

