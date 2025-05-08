Naperville police monitoring teen gathering trend for potential Friday meetup

Naperville police say they are paying close attention to an online “trend” encouraging a large teen gathering in downtown Naperville on Friday night.

There will be a large police presence in the area that night as a precaution.

Not always ‘just harmless meetups,’ police say

In a Facebook post by the department, officials noted, “these teen gatherings aren’t always just harmless meetups.” It’s a situation the city of Chicago is currently grappling with as the weather turns warm and more gatherings have been popping up. Often called “teen takeovers,” police say they can turn into chaotic, unsafe situations and potentially lead to criminal activity.

The NPD says there will be “zero tolerance” for any trespassing, disorderly conduct, or behavior that could put others at risk.

Local businesses also have the right to choose to refuse entry to unaccompanied minors, authorities say.

Parents asked to talk to teens about dangers of this type of teen gathering

The Naperville Police Department is asking parents to have a conversation with their teens about such gatherings, making sure to cover the following points:

Note the dangers – the teen’s safety should come first, make sure they are aware of the dangers of taking part in these types of events.

Get the details – ask your child where they are going and with whom, and how they are planning to get there.

Reminder of consequences – let your child know there can be lasting consequences to taking part in this type of event.

