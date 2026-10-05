Naperville police recognize crime prevention calendar student winners

The Naperville Police Department celebrated the students whose artwork was selected for the 2026-2027 Crime Prevention Calendar.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Mayor Scott Wehrli honored the students at a ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Four decades of crime prevention messages

This year, the department celebrated its 40th edition of the crime prevention calendar.

“For four decades, this calendar has brought our police department, schools, students and community together around a simple idea: crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility,” the department shared in a Facebook post. “Thank you for supporting this incredible collaboration for 40 years!”

Arres congratulated the students in an Instagram post.

“I love seeing your creativity every year and I’m proud that this Naperville tradition is still going strong 40 editions later,” he said.

Students contribute artwork to calendars

Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204 and local private schools put together a calendar each year with student artwork displaying safety messages.

The artwork shares lessons students have learned from police crime prevention classes, like using the buddy system, locking your doors and not texting and driving.

The police department received the artwork in the spring and voted on their favorites in April. Approximately 22,000 calendars are then distributed to schools at the beginning of the year.

Featured image: Naperville School District 203 students recognized for 2026-2027 Crime Prevention Calendar. Courtesy: Naperville Police Department

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!