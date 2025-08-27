Naperville police report rise in dangerous and illegal e-bike use

The Naperville Police Department reports it has seen an increase in dangerous and illegal e-bike usage over the summer. Officials say the popularity of these devices has grown not only in the city but across the nation.

“I’ve said many different times around many different topics: if Naperville is experiencing it, it’s generally something we see around the country. So I don’t think this is a new thing locally; I think just nationally, the usage of e-bicycles is picking up,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

What is an e-bike?

An electric bike, or e-bike, is similar to a traditional bicycle, but is equipped with an electric motor, battery, and system to assist the rider when pedaling. Low-speed e-bikes require fully operable pedals and a motor of less than 750 watts.

In Illinois, there are three low-speed e-bike classifications:

Class 1: Motor assists only when the rider pedals and stops at 20 mph

Class 2: Motor can be used without pedaling, but stops at 20 mph

Class 3: Motor assists only when pedaling and stops at 28 mph Class 3 e-bikes also require a speedometer, according to the NPD



Naperville police report an increase in e-bike-related calls

With the uptick in usage, the NPD says e-bike-related calls have also increased over the past year.

Chief Arres said the three most common complaints are people riding e-bikes on sidewalks, which is prohibited in Naperville, riders speeding past pedestrians, and dangerous driving behaviors such as riding in the middle of the road, weaving in and out of traffic, and disregarding traffic laws.

“Those are the behaviors from the police department’s perspective that we’re most concerned about because someone driving like that is going to get seriously injured,” said Arres.

He added that most cases of dangerous or illegal e-bike use involve kids. As for how to prevent this…

“It really starts with familiarizing yourself with the laws, and it’s easy for any one of us to take for granted. ‘Well, it’s sold at X sporting goods store or X department store. Well, it must be legal and okay for my family member to ride on this thing.’ It’s not always that way,” said Arres.

Officials say some important rules to know are:

E-bikes can’t be ridden on public sidewalks in Naperville

Riders must follow the same traffic laws as traditional bicyclists

E-bikes should stay near the curb or in bike lanes

At night, e-bikes require a front white light visible from 500 ft and a rear red reflector or light visible between 100-600 ft

Class 3 e-bike riders must be at least 16 years of age

It’s illegal to modify an e-bike’s speed capabilities without updating its label

No more than two e-bikes may ride side by side on the roadway

E-bike rules for Naperville Park District, Riverwalk, and forest preserves

On Naperville Park District asphalt and multi-use trails, people can ride Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, e-skateboards, and e-scooters.

All bikes, skateboards, scooters, and other wheeled vehicles are prohibited from being ridden on the Naperville Riverwalk. Only walkers, runners, strollers, and wheelchairs are allowed.

In the DuPage County Forest Preserve, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are allowed on trails. The Will County Forest Preserve only allows Class 1 e-bikes and requires riders to be at least 16 years old.

Benefits of e-bikes

While many calls have come in to the NPD, Arres noted that not all e-bike users are causing problems.

Basil Radi, owner of the Spokes bicycle shop in Naperville, said when used legally and safely, e-bikes offer many benefits, especially for older riders.

“I want people to understand: [an] e-bike is not for lazy people, it’s not you riding a scooter. E-bike is the best way to exercise. As people get older, they want to stay active. I’ve seen people improve their lifestyle, live [a] healthier life by riding e-bikes,” said Radi.

NPD sees mini dirt bikes and golf carts on the road

The NPD reported it has also seen an increase in kids riding mini dirt bikes, which don’t meet the state’s definition of a low-speed e-bike. Dirt bikes typically have motors exceeding 750 watts and can reach speeds over 28 mph.

Arres noted that Naperville does not have a specific ordinance permitting vehicles like golf carts and dirt bikes on roadways, though Illinois law does allow local government to decide what type of “non-highway vehicles” can be allowed on its city streets.

In response to the misuse of e-bikes, the NPD announced it will soon present an e-bike ordinance to the city council, following discussions at a recent meeting.

In the meantime, Arres said the department is developing an educational video and collaborating with Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 to share the dos and don’ts of e-bike use within the city.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!