Naperville Police respond to large gathering Saturday night

A handful of officers were dispatched to downtown Naperville on Saturday night, after a large group started to cause disturbances, according to the Naperville Police Department.

Naperville Police arrive on scene

Naperville Police Commander Michaus Williams says police responded around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Main Street.

A YouTube video shows the crowd, consisting mostly of young adults and teens, walking and chanting around the intersection.

Citations were issued and one arrest

Williams says police are uncertain why the group gathered and added that some of the participants were not from Naperville. Citations were issued to multiple pedestrians, and one person was arrested for attempting to flee from being cited.

Williams says that one officer suffered a minor injury while chasing after the fleeing individual. He added that no property damage was reported and the crowd was dispersed within an hour.

