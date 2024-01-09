Naperville police seek help finding missing elderly man

Naperville police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who has been missing since earlier today, after leaving his home on foot, according to a Naper Notify message.

Description of missing man

The man is white and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 176 lbs. He has black and gray hair and has no facial hair.

The man was last seen Tuesday morning near Washington St. and 87th Street. He had on black pants, a red jacket that zips up, and gray sneakers.

Authorities say the man does not speak English and is not carrying a cell phone.

Call 9-1-1 with information if spotted

Anyone who spots someone who fits this description is asked to call 9-1-1. Police have not yet issued a photo of the missing man; we will update this story with an image and other details as provided.

