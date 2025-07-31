Naperville Police seek help finding missing woman

The Naperville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede, who was reported missing after she was last seen around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30. She was spotted walking in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street, according to a press release from the department.

Missing Napervillian Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede

Abosede is a Black female, 5’6” tall, about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket, grey sweatpants, a black head scarf, and black Crocs. She was carrying a white water bottle, her only known possession.

Police say there is no indication of foul play in her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Abosede’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Naperville Police Investigations Division at 630-548-1421.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.