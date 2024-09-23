Naperville police seek help finding suspect responsible for burglary in downtown Naperville

The Naperville Police Department is looking for help in apprehending the person responsible for the burglary of a Naperville business on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Burglary took place in downtown Naperville just after 4 a.m.

According to a news release from Naperville Crime Stoppers, the crime took place in the 0-100 block of E. Chicago Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Authorities have released a photo of the suspect, showing an individual wearing a hat, a white face covering, dark long-sleeved top and dark pants.

Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in the matter. Anyone with a tip to share can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously, either by calling 630-420-6006, or by submitting information online.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Crime Stoppers

