Naperville Police seek help locating two missing teens

Update: The two missing teenagers have been found, according to the Naperville Police Department, and reunited with their families.

Early in the afternoon, The Naperville Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating two teenagers who are believed to have run away together on June 16, 2025, according to a press release from the department.

Lillian Hasse, 14, and Anthony Jasper, 16, were last seen together on Monday, June 16th, and are thought to have been in the downtown Naperville area. Their current whereabouts are unknown. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!