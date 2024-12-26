Naperville Police seized illegal firearm from driver speeding at 93 mph

An Aurora man is facing felony charges after Naperville police found him in possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number after they arrested him for speeding, according to Naperville police Cmdr. Ricky Krakow.

Patrick Tagir Black, 20, from the 3100 block of Davey Ct., was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and speeding 35-plus miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Naperville police traffic stop uncovers an illegal firearm

According to Krakow, on Dec. 18 at 1:30 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on Black after he was caught driving 93 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone near Modaff Road and W 75th Street in Naperville.

After Black was arrested for speeding, Krakow said officials searched his vehicle and discovered a firearm with a defaced serial number inside the pocket of a jacket in his car.

Black was taken to the DuPage County Jail. His next court date will be on Jan. 13, according to DuPage County Circuit Court records.

