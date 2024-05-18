Naperville police take part in 2024 Cop on a Rooftop

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) gathered for a tasty tradition at Dunkin’ Donuts, 1580 W. Ogden Ave., Friday morning.

“We’re here at the Dunkin’ Donuts, right at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Aurora Avenue, this is the 21st annual Dunkin’ Donuts Special Olympics Cop on a Rooftop,” said Naperville Police Department Detective Tim Thorpe. “We get a great turnout every year, we invite the entire police department to come out, all our support staff, our civilian employees.”

Raising funds for the Torch Run

The annual statewide fundraiser has collected nearly $9 million over the past two decades for Special Olympics Illinois.

“It’s supported by the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run,” said Thorpe. “We raise money for the Special Olympics during this annual event. And in turn, Dunkin’ donates $15,000 back to the organization. All proceeds go to help support the athletes compete in their various competitions throughout the year.”

Donations were collected at the Ogden Avenue Dunkin’ from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Any type of donation will get you a free donut today or in the future,” said Thorpe. “If you donate $10, that gets you a tumbler of your choice, hot or cold, and that will also get you a free cup of coffee. We have t-shirts for $20 and hats for $15. Again, all proceeds going right back to Special Olympics.”

Thorpe has run the NPD’s Cop on a Rooftop for over 15 years and said he always enjoys the morning of coffee, donuts, and fundraising in Naperville.

“It’s Friday, everyone’s out, everyone’s having a good time, we have beautiful weather,” said Thorpe. “Everyone’s coming together to support us, the community, and the athletes.”

