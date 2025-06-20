Naperville Public Library board recognizes new and departing members

It was an evening of welcoming new board members and recognizing a departing trustee at the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday.

Barbara O’Meara recognized for six years of service

Barbara O’Meara, a trustee for six years, wrapped up her second term on the board. She joined in 2019 to advocate for protecting the freedom of books.

O’Meara was honored with a certificate of recognition, as well as the addition of a new book to the library’s catalog in her name.

“I loved my time on the library board. I think it’s a fantastic board to serve on,” said O’Meara.

Naperville Public Library trustees sworn in

After recognizing O’Meara, familiar faces were sworn in. This included Dr. Reginald Gardner as new president, Viral Shah as returning vice president, and Erica Katz as returning secretary.

“The vice president, the president, and secretary are all very qualified people. I feel very comfortable in being able to walk off the board at this time,” said O’Meara.

Newly sworn-in trustees included John Baker, Amy Schade, and Krishna Ravuri.

“Naperville Library Board is one of the best things about Naperville. It’s such a thrill that you’ve got good people that are willing to serve,” said O’Meara.

