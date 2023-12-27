Naperville Public Library Business librarian, Kent Palmer, dies suddenly

Many local entrepreneurs found a friend in Kent Palmer and a valuable resource as the business librarian at the Naperville Public Library. Kent passed away suddenly from a heart attack on December 23, 2023.

Career change to business librarian

After a 30-year career in the insurance industry, Kent followed his passion for reading and literature and went back to school. He earned a master’s degree in library science and worked as a business librarian in the Naperville Public Library for nine years. Kent was proud of the NaperLaunch business services and curriculum program offered to support entrepreneurs. He retired from the library in 2021.

“As a former business owner himself, Kent was an enthusiastic supporter of the entrepreneur community and a great resource for anyone starting up a business or exploring business ownership. Over the years, his support and advice were immeasurable, and we will miss him dearly, “ said co-owner Dawn Hershik of Supporting Strategies.

Family man

Kent was born in Oakland, CA. He later attended Utah State University, where he met his wife, Delray. He graduated from Brigham Young University. The couple raised two daughters, Lindsay and Ashley.

A viewing will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 516 S. Washington Street in Naperville, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 30 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1411 95th St, Naperville, followed by his interment.

