Naperville Public Library winter reading program gets kids ‘Yeti to party’

The Naperville Public Library officially launched its winter reading program on Sunday, inviting kids and teens to get “Yeti to party”…and to receive some fun prizes along the way.

Fifth graders or younger fill in reading logs as they go

Kids in fifth grade or younger can sign up for the children’s program with an adult’s help either online or at one of the three library locations: Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., Naper Boulevard Library, 2035 S. Naper Blvd., or 95th St. Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

Once registered, they can stop by one of those three locations to pick up a Winter Reading Program Kit. The kits contain two prizes, to be distributed by an adult.

Kids set daily reading goals, then color in an object on a reading log each day the goal is met. Once 12 are filled in, they’ll level up and get a prize.

After finishing level three they can head to the library for a free book (starting Jan. 19) and be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Kids grades six through twelve can”bingo” to a prize

Those in grades six through twelve can grab a Teen Bingo Sheet and sign-up kit at one of the library locations for their winter reading program.

The bingo card is filled with activities like reading a book set in a cold place, or taking a selfie with Yeti at the library.

As they complete the tasks on their bingo card, they’ll fill it in…and once they get a bingo, they can return to the library to turn in their card and get a free book and an entry for the grand prize drawing.

Acceptable bingos are made vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

No library card needed for winter reading program

More information about both programs is available on the Naperville Public Library website. They’ll run through January 31, and no library card is necessary for sign up.

