Naperville Public Library’s summer reading program starts June 1

The Naperville Public Library will kick off its annual summer reading program on Thursday, June 1.

The theme this time around is “Find Your Voice.” And kids, teens, and adults will have the chance to do just that through one of the three different programs the library is offering. Those interested can sign up whether they have a library card or not.

Summer reading program for children

Those in grade 5 or younger can sign up for the Children’s Summer Reading Program either in person or at one of the three library locations or online.

Once registered, participants may pick up the Summer Reading Program Kit at any of the three locations. Inside will be a reading log and the first three prizes that kids can earn as they accomplish the different reading levels.

Children are encouraged to set their own daily reading goals, with a little guidance from parents if needed. That could be either a set number of pages, chapters, or books to read per day, or a goal to read for a certain amount of time each day. There will be sea creatures to color on the reading log for each day that a child has met their goal. Once all 12 are colored in for a level, they may be given the corresponding prize for that level from their kit by their caregiver.

Once kids hit Level 4, they must come back to the library for their special Level 4 prize: a free book. Those will be available starting on July 17. At Level 4, they can also enter into the grand prize drawing.

Summer reading program for teens

Those heading into grades 6 through 12 can take part in the Teen Summer Reading Program. Registration is available both online or in person.

This year the library’s goal for teens is to read at least 15 minutes per day, with prizes earned after every five hours of reading or listening to books.

Available prizes are a free book, reusable tote bag, multi-colored pen, or tumbler. Participants can earn up to three, but can also get bonus entries into the grand prize giveaway raffle for each additional five hours of reading. Prizes can be picked up at any of the three library locations and will be available starting June 8.

Summer reading program for adults

Adults are invited to get in on the reading fun as well! Those 18 and up can either make an online account to keep track of their progress in the Adult Summer Reading Program, or can print off their own copy of the reading log.

Just as with the teen program, participants have the chance to win up to three prizes. Adults need to read three books to complete a level.

After participants reach each level, they can go to the library to pick up their prize either in-person or via curbside pick-up. Prizes, which are the same as the teen prizes, will be available starting June 8.

Once all three levels are reached, a participant may be entered into the grand prize drawing.

The program for all runs through August 15.

