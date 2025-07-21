Naperville ranked among top 25 safest places to live in the US

Naperville has been named among the top 25 safest places to live in the U.S., according to a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

Naperville scores within top 20

Naperville nabbed the No. 19 spot on the list.

The ranking took into account factors such as murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, as reported in FBI crime data. 859 cities were analyzed to compile the list.

Other Illinois cities landing in the top 25

Naperville was one of four Illinois cities to make the top 25. The others were:

No. 12 – Arlington Heights

No. 18 – Buffalo Grove

No. 19 – Palatine

Coming in at No. 1 this year was Johns Creek, Georgia.

How did Naperville rate in other rankings?

The safest cities list wasn’t the only ranking Naperville landed on in U.S. News & World Report this year. Recently, it was named the third best place to live in Illinois, with Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove coming in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

For best medium-sized cities to live in the U.S., Naperville took the No. 21 slot.

And in the best places to live in the U.S. rankings, Naperville was within the top 100, landing at No. 76.

