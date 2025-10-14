Naperville ranked second safest city in US for trick-or-treating

Naperville has found itself on another list – this one, of a more seasonal sort. It’s been named the second safest city in the country for trick-or-treating by SafeHome.org.

The study took a look at 154 cities across the nation, considering crime, traffic, and law enforcement data when tallying up its results.

How Naperville earned high marks in the trick-or-treating safety rankings

Naperville came in with an overall Halloween safety score of 96 out of 100, second only to Yonkers, N.Y., which earned a 97.

According to SafeHome, Naperville “boasts some of the lowest violent crime rates (8.4 per 10,000) and a very low number of registered sex offenders.”

Other data showed it has 17.9 police officers per 10,000 residents, 0.1 pedestrian fatalities per 10,000, and 88.4 property crimes per 10,000.

The site concluded it offers a “safe, family-friendly atmosphere” for Halloween celebrations.

Neighboring city also falls within the top 15

Nearby Aurora also scored high in the rankings, coming in at No. 11. Its total Halloween safety score was 94, with the same low number of pedestrian deaths noted as in Naperville.

Joliet was the only other Illinois city to crack the top 25, just making it at No. 25.

General safety tips for all trick-or-treaters to follow

No matter what city little ghouls and goblins may be heading off to this Halloween to collect candy, some universal safety tips apply, said the site.

Those include sticking to well-lit areas that are easily walkable, wearing reflective gear and glow sticks, traveling around with a group that’s supervised by an adult, and taking care when crossing streets.

