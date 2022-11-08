Naperville READS Celebrates Ada Twist With Author Visits, Free Event

“Ada Twist, Scientist” by Naperville author Andrea Beaty has been chosen as this year’s Naperville READS selection.

“Ada Twist has continued to inspire readers to think scientifically since it first came out, and all of Andrea’s Questioneers books are customer favorites,” said Becky Anderson of Anderson’s Bookshop in a press release. “To celebrate this curious and innovative young thinker is perfect for Naperville READS, and we are happy to bring the celebration back in person!”

Community Reading Initiative

The community-wide reading initiative is a partnership between Jumping Off the Page, the Naperville Public Library, North Central College, Naperville Community School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, publisher Abrams Books for Young Readers, and Anderson’s Bookshop.

Virtual Student Visits

Beaty will have virtual visits with students at schools throughout Naperville on Friday, November 18, to discuss her science-minded character Ada Twist. Ada is one of many characters in Beaty’s Questioneers series to inspire kids’ curiosity, imagination, and interest in STEM.

“Ada Twist, Scientist,” which became a #1 New York Times bestseller is now a Netflix animated series of the same name.

Naperville READS Event

Beaty will be speaking at a free event at 10 a.m. on November 19 at Wentz Concert Hall on the North Central College campus. The event will also include science club demonstrations, book sales and a look at the Netflix animated show featuring Ada Twist.

The first 100 kids to register will receive a lab coat. Registration information can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

