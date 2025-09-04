Naperville residents push back against data center proposal along I-88 corridor

A data center could replace the since-razed Alcatel-Lucent building along the I-88 corridor in Naperville, but residents living near the proposed development are sounding off about the potential project and its impact on the surrounding area.

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission held a multi-phased public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 3, in relation to a development petition submitted to the city from Karis Critical Data Centers.

Public hearing will continue next month as further information is collected

Karis is seeking a conditional-use permit from the city to construct two data centers over multiple phases on the 40.87-acre parcel, located at 1960 Lucent Lane. No action was taken at Wednesday’s meeting, and the public hearing in relation to the project will resume at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 15, as lingering pieces of information are collected.

In addition to hearing from Karis representatives, commissioners on Wednesday heard from more than two dozen people, many Naperville residents living in Naper Commons, Danada Woods, and other nearby residential developments. Nearly three dozen written comments were also sent to commissioners.

Noise impact, health concerns related to diesel exhaust emissions, and the impact the development would have on Naperville’s power grid were among the top concerns. Other issues raised pointed to the development’s compatibility with the surrounding area, stormwater impact, and property values.

Karis representatives outline plans for development

A number of representatives associated with the Karis development proposal spoke to the big-picture and technical aspects associated with the development proposal.

Naperville-based law firm Rosanova and Whitaker has been retained by Karis to represent the company in its development petition. Russell Whitaker III, a partner with the law firm, kicked off the company’s presentation at the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

In his presentation, Whitaker argued Karis’ development proposal is a suitable use for the property, noting Naperville’s current ORI (office, research and light industry district) zoning for the land. Data centers are among the acceptable uses within ORI-zoned properties in Naperville, though a conditional-use permit is necessary for the project to move forward.

“In today’s world, data centers are as critical a part of our infrastructure as are roads, trains, and schools,” Whitaker said in speaking to the project’s impact.

Brett Rogers, Karis’ head of data centers, described the Naperville data center as a smaller operation that would consist of a co-location data center, or a metro data center.

“These tend to be a little bit smaller; they tend to be highly networked,” Rogers said. “That’s why we like this site so much. There’s quite a bit of fiber-optic cable tied to the original Lucent campus.”

Rogers added the Karis property in Naperville would be multi-tenanted, with other companies utilizing the site as well if plans proceed.

“We expect we’ll have enterprises, banks, insurance agencies — other groups like that — that maintain their own IT infrastructure in the space,” Rogers said.

Karis representatives presented a number of studies that asserted the project would meet the city’s permissible noise regulations, as well as DuPage County’s environmental requirements.

Residents sound off about the company’s plans during lengthy hearing

Steve Jarvis, president of the Naper Commons Homeowners Association, was among the more than two-dozen residents who spoke to commissioners during the nearly three-and-a-half-hour meeting on Sept. 3.

“My family and I moved back to Naperville in 2002, because we wanted to live in what we anticipated would be a quiet, family-oriented neighborhood, near a park and the Danada Woods Forest Preserve,” said Jarvis, who grew up in the community. “Data centers provide very few permanent jobs, very little day-to-day benefit, and yet, impose lasting burdens on our residents.”

Clara Lambert, who lives in the Danada Woods subdivision, indicated a petition has been circulated. As of the Sept. 3 hearing, she said it had more than 1,900 signatures.

“These signatures represent not only the residents in the four surrounding neighborhoods, but also people across Naperville, nearby communities and relatives of those who are directly affected,” said Lambert who said she was especially concerned about the impact diesel exhaust emissions would have on neighboring residents if the project moves forward.

Resident Charles Desmond said he recognizes the importance data centers have in today’s digital environment, but implored city decision-makers to consider the bigger picture.

“This isn’t just about one neighborhood,” Desmond said. “It’s about protecting the quality of life we value. Responsible development means considering the impact on our environment, our neighborhood, and the shared spaces that make Naperville feel like home.”

How the project fits into Naperville’s long-term master plan

Naperville Community Planner Sara Kopinski outlined the current zoning, as well as the city’s longtime visions for the property in a detailed report about the proposal.

“The city’s land use master plan designates the subject property as medium-density residential,” Kopinski indicated. “However, the designation does not override the property’s current zoning designation of ORI.”

Commissioners had few comments about the proposal at the Sept. 3 meeting, opting to weigh in further and provide a possible recommendation to the decision-making city council as Karis’ public hearing resumes Oct. 15.

“I thought the petitioner’s case was phenomenal,” Commissioner Whitney Robbins said. “I thought the community was great tonight. I appreciate everyone for hanging with us.”

Robbins, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission, did ask one question she would like answered when the hearing resumes next month, and it relates to Karis’ long-term intentions for the property.

“Do you plan to develop this land and sell it? Do you plan to divide it up and long-term lease it out?” Robbins said.

She added, “The reason I ask that question, and I think it’s important, is as we talk about all of these environmental impacts, if we are to chip away at each one of these and come to some sort of community impact agreement, if you were to sell the land or to lease it, I would ask staff, I would want to make sure any sort of agreements on those environmental impacts would be legally enforceable to whoever owns that land.”

