The Holidays are here and Naperville residents once again showed their Christmas spirit! When it comes to decorating their homes, members of the community go above and beyond! If you didn’t get the chance to check out the festive decor, here’s a little bit of what was on display this year!

From everybody at Naperville Community Television , Happy Holidays! Thank you for all the support in 2023 and we can’t wait to continue sharing and telling your stories in 2024!