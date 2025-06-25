Naperville residents urged to lock up to prevent break-ins

The Naperville Police Department is reminding residents to their keep homes and vehicles locked to prevent burglaries.

In a Facebook post last week, the department noted that break-ins tend to increase during the summer, telling the public, “Make sure that you lock all doors and windows to your homes and to any vehicle left outside.”

This comes a few weeks after some cars and homes in Naperville’s Winding Creek neighborhood were broken into. At this time, no arrests have been made for the incidents.

Most burglaries so far this year committed without forced entry

According to Police Commander Rick Krakow, so far this year, there have been 45 vehicle burglaries and 17 residential burglaries. Of the residential burglaries, 57% were committed without forced entry, and more than 70% of vehicle burglaries were also without forced entry.

A 2024 report from the police department noted that the majority of crimes in Naperville are property crimes. It also added that overall property crime in 2024 “was down approximately 4% compared to 2023.”

Police chief urges residents to implement nighttime safety routines

Police Chief Jason Arres explained that people need to be vigilant and proactive to prevent themselves from becoming victims.

“It really starts with securing your cars and homes. It does. It sounds so simple to say, but again, with the hustle and bustle of life, it’s easy to forget,” said Arres.

When it comes to burglaries to vehicles, he said, oftentimes they happen in apartment complexes where multiple cars are parked in a general area.

As for homes, people can become victims when vehicles with garage door openers are parked outside and left unlocked. This gives perpetrators access to the car and entry to the home.

Arres emphasized the importance of creating a habit of securing everything at the end of the night.

“Give yourself a nighttime routine. Make sure your vehicles are locked before you go to bed for the night. Make sure your garage doors are down, and all your interior doors are locked,” said Arres.

