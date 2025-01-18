Naperville Restaurant Week serves up deals to showcase eateries

It’s January, which means dozens of Naperville businesses are preparing to serve up some deals during the city’s 11th annual Restaurant Week.

“January is traditionally a slow month for restaurants across the country. Between the weather, holiday burnout, and New Year’s resolutions, that creates a change in human behavior. So, Restaurant Week has been designed to provide a promotion to get people into restaurants,” said Monica Conners, president of the Naperville Development Partnership.

2025 Naperville Restaurant Week

This year, nearly 60 businesses stretching from Naperville’s north side to the south are participating. Deals range from prix fixe menus featuring an appetizer, entrée, and dessert to price discounts and more.

“We’re really fortunate to have some of our traditional fine dining restaurants participating, but we also have fast-casual restaurants. We even have Hollywood [Palms Cinema] participating—they’re offering a free box of popcorn with paid admission. Two Bostons in Naperville will provide your furry friend a treat if you donate $5 to the [Naperville Area Humane Society]. There’s something for everyone,” said Conners.

Besides scoring great deals, Restaurant Week also encourages people to try something new.

“Restaurant Week, and some sort of offering, allows the guests to come in, save a few bucks, and try something they’re maybe not as comfortable [with] on your normal day-to-day. So I think it’s a great opportunity for someone looking to try sushi for the first time,” said Branden Fatla, general manager of Shinto Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar.

It’s also a great opportunity to support local, family-owned businesses.

“It opens the door for people to see that there are other businesses other than your big chain restaurants or what people are always used to going down the street and getting. They start discovering hidden gems,” said Jonathan Santos, owner of Katrina Latin Bites and Bar and Paris Bistro.

When do the deals start?

This year, deals will run from Jan. 20 through Feb. 3. The full list of participating restaurants can be found on the Dine Naperville website.

“This is a great example of one of the things that we do as a community to support each other, creating a program that’s fun and diverse,” said Conners.

