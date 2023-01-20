Naperville restaurant week shows off eateries across the city

Naperville restaurant week kicks off on Friday with deals across the city at 38 participating restaurants, each of which has something different to offer.

What’s on the menu?

“So, you have everything from breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And some of them are prix fixes. Prix fixe means they set a specific menu with a specific price. Usually, they’re three or four-course menus or we ask them just to provide a discount, something that brings you in to try the establishment if you haven’t been there before or get out of the house in January and February to enjoy a discount at your favorite place,” said Christine Jeffries president of Naperville Development Partnership.

The line-up consists of a variety of options from different countries. Food from France, Mexico, Argentina, and Canada are among some of the different types to be tried.

“Culinary experiences”

“What’s so fun about Naperville Restaurant Week is we are a huge industry. The restaurant industry in Naperville, we have almost 300 restaurants. So, when we do restaurant week, it’s always fun to see all the different types of restaurants. And I tell people, you can sort of travel the world with culinary experiences without ever leaving Naperville,” said Jeffries.

And those that want a sweet treat won’t be disappointed, with shops like Firecakes, Ben & Jerry’s, Cinnaholic, and Yogurt Beach joining in the fun.

Try new restaurants around the city

Restaurant week doesn’t just give customers discounts and deals, but also allows people to try restaurants outside of their regulars.

“Restaurant week is one of the best things out there. The reason why is that it helps any family have new experiences. For example, the two new restaurants that they always wanted to try, but they didn’t have a chance to experience. So, it opens up that possibility for families to gather with friends as well and come out and try new cuisines,” said Jonathan Santos, owner of Paris Bistro and Katrina Latin Bites and Bar.

Restaurant week runs through February 5. A list of participating restaurants can be found on Dine Naperville’s website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!