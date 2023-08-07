Naperville Riverwalk’s South Gateway project receives $1.5 million in funding

The City of Naperville has received $1.5 million in funding for the planned South Gateway project, which will create a new segment of the Riverwalk connecting Edward Hospital to downtown Naperville.

The project is scheduled to begin at some point in 2024 thanks to $800,000 in state funding requested by State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr and a $700,000 gift from Edward-Elmhurst Health.

South Gateway project

The planned South Gateway is part of the Naperville Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan. It will run from Hillside Road to Martin Avenue between the west portion of the DuPage River and Washington Avenue, allowing visitors and residents to walk from Edward Hospital downtown Naperville on the Riverwalk.

The 1.8-acre space will include a bridge, plaza, and native landscaping.

President of Edward Hospital Yvette Saba was honored to help improve one of the city’s “prime attractions.”

“The Riverwalk is perfectly aligned with our Healthy Driven message for the community,” said Saba. “It’s proven that being outdoors in a setting like the Riverwalk is beneficial to mental and physical health.”

Mayor Scott Wehrli was grateful for the efforts of Yang Rohr, and the gift from Edward Elmhurst Health to the community.

“Naperville’s Riverwalk is known as its crown jewel for good reason,” said Wehrli. “It’s long been a community destination to spend time with family and friends, to take a walk outside, get some exercise, or simply relax. This support will allow us to enhance the Riverwalk for future generations.”

State Rep. Yang Rohr wanted to address pedestrian and cyclist safety along the Riverwalk.

“We’re making important connections between our community’s local businesses, world-class health care, outdoor recreation, and the many things that make Naperville a great place to live, work and visit,” said Yang Rohr.

No start date on the South Gateway project has been set, as city officials are still examining potential layouts.

