Naperville’s Saints Peter and Paul Church celebrate the Lady of Lourdes Grotto

“Today we are here, May 6, 2023, for the rededication of the stone in the Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. It is officially our Lady of Lourdes Grotto because we have two distinct statues that are here,” said Saints Peter and Paul Alumna Carolyn Lauing-Finzer.

100th Anniversary Gift

In the spring of 2022, the Lady of Lourdes Grotto celebrated its 100th anniversary and began an extensive renovation project to bring the stone structure back to its glory. The restoration work included replacing missing stones, stone cleaning, roof, stairway, and archway repairs.

“Today, during the dedication of the Grotto, the birds were singing, we had light rain falling, and nature is so peaceful when you come here and sit on the benches. People tell me they love to come here to pray, ” said Finzer.

Naperville’s rededication ceremony

Fathers Brad Baker and John McGeean led the rededication ceremony. Naperville resident Carolyn Lauing-Finzer has family connections to the Lady of Lourdes Grotto. Her grandfather, Arthur Miller, and Paul Baumgartner, designed and built the Grotto in the 1920s.

“It was just so joyful to have people come up to me and say, can I have a holy card? You know, I didn’t get one. And then we wanted to make sure everybody had the program with a little bit of history on it and just that they cared enough to be here for this historic moment.” said Finzer.

All are Welcome

All are welcome to visit the Lady of Lourdes Grotto at the Saints Peter and Paul cemetery.

“I want people to know that this can be a destination, this can be a spiritual destination, and it will help fill your heart with good things,” said Finzer.

