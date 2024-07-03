Naperville Salute returns for its fourth year, bringing family-friendly fun

The Naperville Salute festival is returning to Rotary Hill this year, to bring some post Fourth of July fun.

A hometown celebration honoring our nation’s military

This will be the fourth installment of the event, billed as a “family-friendly Independence Day Hometown Celebration,” with a special focus on honoring our nation’s military and their families. It takes place from July 5 through 7 at Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville.

The event was put together by Naperville Salute Charitable Organization and Naperville Responds for Veterans.

Family-friendly fun to be found at the Naperville Salute

The Naperville Salute offers up live music, food, and a bevy of kid-friendly activities.

A special Family-Fun Zone will feature exotic animal displays, face painting, magic shows, patriotic crafts, balloon art, and obstacle courses, among other activities. It can be found at the top of Rotary Hill. A host of food trucks and vendors will also be on hand to serve up a variety of offerings.

And a number of bands will take the stage throughout the weekend…here’s a look at the line-up:

Friday, July 5

4 p.m. – This End Up

6 p.m. – Hello Weekend

8 p.m. – Burning Red: Tribute to Taylor

Saturday, July 6

2 p.m. – Soul 2 the Bone

4 p.m. – OMT

6 p.m. – Run Forest Run

8 p.m. – Underwater People

Sunday, July 7

2 p.m. – Summer Son

4 p.m. – Maggie Speaks

6 p.m. – Smart Mouth

The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 5, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.

It benefits Naperville Responds For Veterans, a nonprofit organization focused on helping veterans and their families. The group assists with repairing and renovating homes for veterans in need.

Ticket information and pricing can be found on the Naperville Salute website.

Ruck March on Sunday

In addition to the Salute festivities, there’s also a 5-mile Ruck March being held on Sunday. Participants carry a weighted rucksack to symbolize the burdens of military members.

The march kicks off at 10 a.m. More information about the Ruck March and registration can be found on the event website.

