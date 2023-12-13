Naperville School District 203 planning changes to English learner program  

After drilling down into data, Naperville School District 203 officials have asserted one of the greatest barriers for the English learner community of students is a physical, logistical one. With this in mind, tweaks to the district’s EL program are under consideration for upcoming school years.

District 203 administrators and the board of education delved into the program changes, and what is driving them at a Dec. 4 meeting. If plans proceed as proposed, a series of phased changes would be integrated, starting with the 2024-25 school year and continuing through the 2026-27 school year.

Gaps greatest at secondary grade levels

From the perspective of data, there currently is a “significant achievement gap” in junior high and high school between students who are eligible for English learner services, and students who are not.

According to officials, a “large percentage” of students eligible for EL services decline them at the secondary level. The contributing factor, according to administrators, is a stated desire from parents and guardians to have EL students attend their home school, rather than have them bused to one of the specific schools that currently offers services.

While District 203 currently offers EL services at all 14 elementary schools, the scope is narrower at the secondary level, where it solely is offered at Jefferson Junior High and Naperville North High schools.

Opening English learner services to all schools

Lisa Xagas, assistant superintendent of student services, said the current method within District 203 is flawed and ripe for refinement as the number of EL students has grown in recent years.

“Our current structures are not fully aligned with our beliefs for fostering inclusive school communities,” Xagas said. “Families should not have to choose between receiving support and feeling a sense of belonging.”

The expansion in EL services to all schools is expected to increase personnel costs. In year one, officials anticipate reallocating existing teachers. In subsequent years, the numbers could increase from 2 to 4 additional full-time equivalency teachers.

Chala Holland, assistant superintendent for administrative services, said issues such as transportation should not be a deterrent to EL students at secondary schools receiving the support to help them achieve.

Speaking to the prevalence of secondary EL students declining services, Holland said, “This trend is a crucial factor in our planning and decision-making process. This insight has been pivotal in shaping our expansion plan.”

The proposed three-year transition timeline, which the board will act on at its Dec. 18 meeting, entails expanding EL services to all schools for sixth-graders in the 2024-25 school year.

In the 2025-26 school year, the expansion rollout would extend further to other junior high grades, as well as a phased introductory expansion into Central High School. By the 2026-27 school year, the full integration is slated for completion.

EL student services in District 203 on the rise

The number of District 203 students eligible for EL services has grown exponentially in the past decade, based on data shared at the Dec. 4 meeting.

In January 2013, District 203 hosted 823 students eligible for EL services. Exactly one decade later, in January 2023, the number of EL students increased to 1,393. In November 2023, the number continued rising, to 1,460 students.

“Our district is unwavering in its mission to implement a comprehensive equity plan,” Xagas said. “This plan ensures that every student, regardless of background or learning needs, has access to exemplary learning opportunities.”

Board member Amanda McMillen lauded administrators for the proposal they have brought forward.

“This gets me real excited,” McMillen said. “It makes a lot of sense.”

